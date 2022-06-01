Wildfire burns 600 acres outside Colusa

Just before 9 a.m. on the morning of May 25, local fire personnel reported that approximately 600 acres had burned in the River Fire just outside of Colusa and that the blaze was 80 percent contained.
“Local fire personnel are still on scene working any hot spots and flare ups,” said officials.
The blaze started on the afternoon of May 24 along the Sacramento River State Route 45 and Brown Road, just outside the city of Colusa and the cause is still under investigation.
Colusa County Undersheriff Mike Bradwell said local law enforcement worked together to support the fire fighting operation by conducting door to door warnings to the public and traffic control in the areas around the fire.
“There were no evacuations but we did warn residents and businesses on the north end of the city of Colusa as well as River Road south of the Colusa Weir yesterday afternoon,” said Bradwell on May 25.
Colusa city officials said because hazardous heat and high winds were forecast on May 25, the public was asked to stay away from the fire area.
“We are asking the public to stay away from current River Fire areas to allow all agencies to actively fight this fire, and be able to quickly respond to spot fires or changes,” read a statement released by officials. “Should there be any risk to evacuations within the city limits, Colusa PD and city personnel will go door to door.”
While officials were on alert for any changes, Bradwell said no evacuation orders were issued during this incident.
Several local fire departments, including Colusa Fire and the Sacramento River Fire District, responded to this incident.
On Friday, Colusa Fire Department officials said they will be burning areas that pose a high fire threat to surrounding structures and vegetation.
“All precautions will be taken, and there is no need to be alarmed,” said officials. “These mitigations will take place during the times that will least affect air quality to our residents.”