The Williams Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking that had just occurred near Fouch & Sons Pharmacy, located on the 600 block of E St. in Williams, on Jan. 26 at approximately 3 p.m.
According to a release issued by the department, the victim – who has only been identified only as a female resident of Williams – was at the ATM machine when 37-year-old Kaleb Smith Jackson approached her.
“Jackson, who is significantly larger and younger than the victim demanded the victim’s car keys,” read the release. “Out of fear for her safety, the victim handed over her keys and watched as Jackson stole her vehicle and drove south onto Interstate 5.”
A “be on the lookout,” was issued to surrounding law enforcement agencies and Jackson was located a short time later in Yolo County after abandoning the victim’s vehicle on an off-ramp and fleeing on foot.
According to the release, Jackson was detained by deputies from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and he was later released into the custody of the Williams Police Department.
Jackson was booked into the Colusa County Jail and charged with carjacking, grand theft from an elder and possession of a controlled substance.