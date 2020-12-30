Williams CNA wins new SUV in giveaway

To honor their 4,000 essential frontline healthcare workers during the holiday season, Sun Mar Healthcare hosted a giveaway drawing for their employees and one Williams CNA won big.
Theresa Lopez Placencia, a CNA at Valley West Post-Acute Care Center for more than 14 years, was the winner of an SUV.
“The vehicle, adorned with festive flowers and balloons, was awaiting her outside the facility shortly after her name was announced during the Dec. 17 reveal,” it was stated in the release.
The surprise gift couldn’t have come at a better time, according to the release, because the radiator in Placencia’s car went out just three days prior to the giveaway and she was planning to get rides to work for the foreseeable future.
“When I saw the company was giving away a car, I thought the chances were so small given the total number of employees,” said Placencia. “I guess today was my lucky day!” As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, the release said
Sun Mar Healthcare feels it is not enough to just protect its employees as we navigate these trying times; It must celebrate them as well.
“Theresa has a heart of gold and has been serving the seniors in this area for years,” said Bryce Porter, chief marketing officer of Sun Mar Healthcare. “We are so grateful to have such amazing employees like Theresa. During such a trying year, it was truly a highlight in my career to celebrate our frontline heroes this holiday season, with one of them driving away in a new car.”