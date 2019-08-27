A community blood drive will be held today at the Granzella’s Banquet Hall, located at 457 Seventh St. in Williams, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
“We encourage appointments but walk-ins are welcome,” said Robin Carter, donor recruitment representative for Vitalant. “If you do want to walk-in I recommend coming a little later in the day becuase the beginning of the blood drive can be pretty busy.”
Individuals must weight 110 pounds and have a photo ID to donate.
Carter suggests donors should also eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating.
Those 16-17 years of age are also required to have a signed Parent Consent Form.
Carter said the entire donation process takes about an hour because donors are required to fill out a questionnaire and get a physical in addition to the actual donation time.
“A lot of people are surprised by how long it takes,” Carter said. “If you plan to donate make sure you give yourself enough time.”’
After donating, individuals are also required to wait 15 minute before leaving, and are offered refreshments during this time.
Carter said the Williams Communty Blood Drive has been happening for a number of years. Organizers try to plan the event at least three times per year as individuals are able to donate every eight weeks.
Carter said donations vary during the Williams Community Blood Drive but on average about 25 life saving units are collected per drive.
“It’s something that people can do to help the community that doesn’t cost them anything,” Carter said. “It just costs a little bit of their time.”
Carter said the summer months are especially difficult for donations, with reserves reaching critical levels at times during the last few months.
All donations are used primarily in Northern California hospitals but will be outsourced across the county as needed, said Carter.
For more information, to get a Parent Consent Form or to schedule an appointment, contact Marilyn Ornbaun at 473-5666 or Vitalant at 893-5433. Appointments can also be made online at www.bloodsource.org/drives by entering the location code M065.
The next blood drive planned in Williams will be sponsored by Williams High School on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.