The Williams Light Festival and Downtown Stroll, sponsored by Williams Community Church, will return Saturday with several holiday event staples planned with the theme “brighter together.”
Festivities will kick off with a vendor fair starting at 5 p.m. It will feature several vendors selling a variety of food, homemade products, hot chocolate and more. DJ Flatz will provide live music throughout the festivities as well.
Jason McMullan, pastor at Williams Community Church and event organizer, said Santa Claus will be making his special appearance at 5 p.m. to take photos with children, assisted by Williams Volunteer Fire Department elves.
“It was a hit last year, and we gave away nearly 500 candy bags to kids in our community,” said McMullan.
A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. for the town’s Christmas tree, which was planted in the plaza for the holiday event last year.
Following the tree lighting ceremony, Williams Elementary School students will perform holiday songs, said McMullan.
The annual holiday parade will take place starting at 7 p.m. Grand Marshal of the parade will be Colleen Beahan and Sohan Singh, the wife and son of Williams City Councilmember Sajit Singh, who passed away unexpectedly in September. McMullan said Singh will be honored posthumously as Grand Marshal as well.
“This year, we are switching things up with our parade, by awarding based on uniqueness and creativity, in addition to secondary areas such as lights and audience involvement,” said McMullan.
The festival will be held in the Town Square Plaza located on the corner of E and Seventh streets in Williams on Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
According to McMullan, event organizers are still seeking parade entries and vendors for the event.
Those interested in participating can call Mayra Cortez at 530-330-1790 or McMullan at 530-419-9584. Registration can also be done at www.williamscommunitychurch.org/festivaloflights.
According to McMullan, all of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the church’s directive supportive services to fund programs including the clothes closet, food distribution, rent assistance and more.