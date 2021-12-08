Williams Festival of Lights parade, vendor fair returns Saturday

The Williams Light Festival and Downtown Stroll will return on Saturday with event staples include a parade as well as new additions to the festivities.
“This year we expect a spectacular outcome!,” said Mayra Cortez, parade co-lead organizer of the event.
The festival will be held in the Town Square Plaza located on the corner of E and Seventh streets in Williams.
Cortez said the day of events will start with family fun activities at 3:30 p.m., including a three-legged race, a donut on a string eating contest and ugly sweater contests for both adults and children.
Cornhole and ring toss will also be available to play throughout the event, according to Cortez, and a Christmas scavenger hunt and gingerbread house competition are in the works as well.
Once again, DJ Flatz will be returning to provide live music throughout the festivities.
The Downtown Stroll and vendor fair will begin at 4 p.m. and will include more than 50 vendors selling a variety of food, homemade products, tasty hot chocolate and more.
Cortez said Santa will be making his special appearance at 5 p.m. to take photos with children, assisted by the Williams Volunteer Fire Department elves.
“The fire department will be handing out books and goodie bags for the kiddos,” said Cortez.
A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. for the newly planted Christmas tree in the plaza.
“We will celebrate this humble little cedar, and commemorate a new tradition that will grow for decades to come!” said Jason McMullan, pastor at Williams Communtiy Church.
Cortez said more than 20 floats are already signed up to participate in this year’s parade, which will make its way down E Street and then Seventh Street, starting at 7 p.m.
Judges will be onsite to view all of the participating floats and Cortez said an awards ceremony will take place at 9 p.m. to recognize the winners.
“So many amazing things are happening and I must say the citizens of Willams have stepped up as a community this year and the unity that has formed is heartwarming,” said Cortez.
According to McMullan, all of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the churches directive supportive services to fund programs including the clothes closet, food distribution, rent assistance and more.
The annual Festival of Lights parade was organized by the Citizens for a Better Williams Committee for more than a decade before the Williams Community Church took over the planning in 2019.
Cortez said she would like to offer a special thanks to the companies, businesses and people who donated or volunteered to make this event come alive once again.
“Join us and keep the holiday spirit alive at the Williams Downtown Square on December 11th!,” said Cortez.