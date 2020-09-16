The Williams Fire Protection Authority was awarded a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant in the amount of $713,880 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The grant will cover the cost of four additional firefighters allowing the WFPA to have two firefighters on shift 24/7 for the next three years, it was stated in a release issued by WFPA.
“It will really enhance our response and helps solve a safety issue when there was sometimes only the one paid staff responding to calls at night,” said WFPA Chief Jeff Gilbert.
According to the release, the original grant application would have included a cost share over the three year duration of grant but FEMA has waived all cost shares associated with the grant due to the economic hardships of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant was awarded on Aug. 19.