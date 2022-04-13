One person died after sustaining blunt force head trauma in a collision on State Route 45 on Saturday.
Daniel Ramirez, 25, of Williams, was driving his 2003 Toyota southbound on State Route 45 north of County Road 61 in Glenn County on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he veered to the right onto the gravel shoulder, according to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol.
Ramirez then turned his steering wheel to the left, causing his vehicle to travel out of control across both lanes of the roadway.
The vehicle left the east side of the roadway and collided with a power pole and several walnut trees.
According to the release, Ramirez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and sustained fatal injuries.
CHP officials did not indicate if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this incident.