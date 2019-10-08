The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Friday that the man killed in the collision on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove was a resident of Williams.
Albert Cerbasio Ruiz Cortez, 27, was identified as the sole fatality in the two-vehicle crash that occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard at about 7:55 a.m. Thursday morning.
The South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol reported in a release that the victim, driving a black Toyota Prius, was traveling in the number one lane of northbound I-5 at an unknown speed.
“The driver of the Toyota failed to notice heavy traffic at a complete stop in front of his location,” read the release. “For unknown reasons, the driver of the Toyota failed to stop and collided with the rear of a big rig and trailer.”
According to the release, Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Cosumnes Fire Department.
The driver of the big rig was not injured in the collision.
Ruiz’s friends have since set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral arrangements.
Ruiz’s friends said he will be remembers as a kind, caring, and loving person.
“Alberto would light up a room and put a smile on everyone’s face,” his friends wrote in a statement on the GoFundMe page.