The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) recently announced that Pastor Jason McMullan, executive director of the Ministerial Association of Colusa County (MACC), was named California’s 2022 Community Star.
“On the third Thursday of November, NOSORH leads National Rural Health Day (NRHD), an annual celebration that honors those serving the vital health needs of nearly 61 million rural Americans,” read a release issued by the MACC. “In conjunction with NRHD, NOSORH made a nationwide call for nominations, seeking individuals, organizations, and coalitions to make a positive impact in rural communities.”
According to the release, McMullan will be featured in the 2022 edition of the Community Star eBook, which is now available on the official NRHD website at www.PowerofRural.org. The eBook will showcase the stories of Community Stars from 48 states, exemplifying this year’s NRHD theme of “Driving Change and Going the Extra Mile.”
“We are so proud of the work Pastor Jason has led the associated ministers here in Colusa County,” read a statement from Don Joel, president of the MACC. “His vision and energy have been the driving force in all that MACC has done throughout the county. We are glad that he is being recognized at this level.”
For more information about MACC, visit www.colusamacc.org.