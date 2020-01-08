Last week, the Williams Police Department announced the promotion of Police Sergeant Christopher Miller to the rank of Lieutenant.
According to a release by the department, Miller joined the Police Department in Feb. 2016.
Miller, who was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in October 2018 and served as the acting Chief of Police from February 2019 through April 2019, is currently assigned to the Field Operations Division and will serve as second in command.
Before joining the Williams Police Department, Miller previously served as an officer and Sergeant with the Marysville Police Department.