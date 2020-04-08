UPDATE:
The man that went missing after leaving his Williams motel room on a hunting trip has been found.
Byron Beltran Evora, 40, of San Francisco, was located on Saturday on a remote forest road in Tehama County, near Buck Rock, according to Williams Police Department Lieutenant Chris Miller.
“He was found in his vehicle in good health and thankful to have been rescued,” said Miller.
Evora went missing after his vehicle became stuck in the snow on Friday, March 27. He was located by a ranger with the Bureau of Land Management.
The Williams Police Department lead the investigation into Evora’s disappearance with assistance from several other agencies, including the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department, Glenn County Sheriff’s Department, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Land Management.
“He has since been reunited with his family and is doing well,” said Miller.
***
The Williams Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a Bay Area man who is believed to be in the Williams area on a hunting trip, according to a release issued by the department.
Byron Beltran Evora, 40, of San Francisco, reportedly checked into the Traveler’s Inn in Williams on Thursday, March 26 and was seen leaving his hotel room the next morning to scout out possible areas to hunt turkey around Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties, read the release.
According to the release, Evora marked two locations in Glenn County on a hunting map around 7 a.m. on the morning he was last seen and that is the last location Evora is known to have been.
Evora was reported missing on March 30. He was last seen driving a metallic blue 2006 Infiniti G35x sedan with California license plate number 8MRZ587.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Evora is asked to contact the Williams Police Department at 473-2661.