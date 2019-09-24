The Williams Police Department warned local business of a new phone call scam on Friday, after multiple reports were made last week.
According to a press release issued by the department, phone scammers are calling local businesses under the guise of being from “corporate” and initiating conversation with the clerks working the late night or early morning shifts.
“These conversations begin with asking the clerk to check the business for upcoming inspections,” read the release. “They then lead to demanding the clerk to make payments to corporate or face substantial fines.”
Requests for money from the cash register to be sent via a wiring service are made during these conversations with the promise of a gift card for the clerk performing the task. The clerk is also told not to attempt to speak with anyone while on the phone because the manager of the business is on the line listening to the conversation.
Williams Chief of Police Jim Saso said there were two reports of calls to local businesses last week but neither business sustained any losses.
“We want to educate both businesses and individuals that if contacted by an unknown person wanting you to send them money, either via wire transfer, in the form of prepaid gift cards, or any other way, to think twice and call the police department before doing what they’re asking you to do,” said Saso. “Keep in mind some callers are aggressive and don’t want you to hang up or talk to anyone else before doing what they are asking for. This is not normal behavior.”
Saso said there have also been reports of Internal Revenue Service and Pacific Gas and Electric Company phone scams, both of which request money immediately or threaten severe fines, power shutoffs or arrests.
“The Internal Revenue Service does not call and ask for money and the police department or any other law enforcement agency does not send its resources out to arrest someone for outstanding debt,” said Saso. “PG&E does not call you and ask for money over the phone.”
The Williams Police Department is requesting all businesses to be aware of this activity and to contact store management prior to making any suspicious transactions.
For more information or to report an incident, contact the Williams Police Department at 473-2661.