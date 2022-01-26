As the city of Williams prepares to make some much needed updates to the city’s water and waterwaste line, officials are seeking community input for a redesign of the E Street corridor.
“We are attempting to do a ‘complete streets’ project on E Street from Eighth to Nicholas Drive,” said Frank Kennedy, Williams city administrator.
According to Kennedy, the city has already received funding to update their old water and wastewater lines that are under the road.
“We figured it would be a good time to redo the entire street,” said Kennedy.
The final project will need additional funding through an Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant, said Kennedy, to address sidewalks as well as pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
During two community meetings held earlier this month, several options for the E Street corridor were discussed and included options such as turn lanes, bike paths, pedestrian walkways, curbs and gutters, lighting and parking.
“As you might guess there are a lot of moving parts,” said Kennedy.
The city is also conducting an online survey to gather community input about the project. The survey, which asks if roundabouts to improve traffic flow are needed in addition to thoughts about several other roadway improvements measures, can be accessed online at www.cityofwilliams.org.
Renderings of the project will be available for the public to view at a date yet to be determined in February at the Williams Flea Market.
According to Kennedy, construction will not occur until summer of 2023 at the earliest.
After recently completing a Pavement Management Program update, the city is also planning to conduct pavement repairs and preventative maintenance at several locations around town, totalling one million dollars.