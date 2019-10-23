The Williams Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing incident that occurred early Sunday morning, said WPD Sgt. Chris Miller.
According to Miller, WPD were dispatched to the corner of Ninth and E Streets in Williams at approximately 3:05 a.m. where they confirmed one person had been stabbed.
According to Miller, first responders treated the victim on-site until they were airlifted to Adventist Rideout Hospital in Marysville for additional treatment.
“The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from the hospital,” said Miller.
Miller said on Tuesday that the department is working on obtaining search warrants and expects to have more information about this case within the next few days.