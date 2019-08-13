Starbucks in Williams has been celebrating their one-year anniversary all week long by organizing a series of events to commemorate the occasion.
“Our anniversary is on Friday,” said Payton Huskey, shift supervisor. “We wanted to plan this week to celebrate and give back to the community.
On Monday, Starbucks collected school supplies as part of a book and school supply drive. According to Huskey, all supplies collected will be donated to schools within the community of Williams.
On Tuesday, the coffee shop hosted a rock painting session and all proceeds from that event will be donated to Karen’s House.
“We just want to see as many people as possible at these events,” Huskey said. “It’s all about bringing the community together.”
Here is a look at the rest of the weeks events:
Wednesday
Wednesday is pet day.
Bring you furry friends with you while you grab a coffee.
Thursday
The Williams Police Department will be at Starbucks at 10 a.m. so discuss important community issues with residents.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to talk directly with local law enforcement about concerns,” Huskey said.
Huskey said coffee and pastries will be provided during the meeting.
Friday
To end the week of festivities, Starbucks will host a free Fair Day from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. complete with games, face painting, crafts, cotton candy and popcorn.