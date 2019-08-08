Starbucks in Williams is celebrating their one-year anniversary next week and they have organized a week of events to commemorate the occasion.
“Our anniversary is on Friday,” said Payton Huskey, shift supervisor. “We wanted to plan this week to celebrate and give back to the community.
Here is a look at the festivities:
Monday
Starbucks will be collecting school supplies all day on Monday as part of a book and school supply drive. All donations will go to schools within the community of Williams.
Tuesday
A rock painting event will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Starbucks. Rocks will cost $2-$5 depending on size and all proceeds from the event will be donated to Karen's House.
Wednesday
Wednesday is pet day! Bring you furry friends with you while you grab a coffee.
Thursday
The Williams Police Department will be at Starbucks at 10 a.m. to discuss important community issues with residents.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to talk directly with local law enforcement about concerns,” Huskey said.
Huskey said coffee and pastries will be provided during the meeting.
Friday
To end the week of festivities, Starbucks will host a free Fair Day from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. complete with games, face painting, crafts, cotton candy and popcorn.
“We just want to see as many people as possible at these events,” Huskey said. “It's all about bringing the community together.”