Williams volleyball under COVID safety protocol

The safety protocol surrounding an indoor volleyball practice in California these days is complex with lots of rules and regulations in order to keep players and coaches safe from exposure to COVID-19.
“All players must wear a mask from the parking lot to inside the gym; masks must stay on for the entire practice,” Williams head coach Cheri Azevedo said.
Williams is one of many schools across the state forced to pause all activity again amid rising COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) released a statement earlier this month that read in part that updated youth sports guidelines will not be available until at least the start of the New Year. In the meantime high school sports in California must come to a halt again.
“I knew it was serious but I didn’t think it would drag on for this long,” sophomore Giselle Vega said. “I didn’t think it would cancel our season.”
Azevedo said while it was disheartening to have to relay the latest from CIF regarding youth sports, she is embracing the time she has with her team.
“It’s great for them ... they need this,” Azevedo said.
Azevedo said a practice under COVID protocol is much different in that players must be spaced apart from each other – with the exception of a scrimmage – wear masks and overall be extremely conscious of their surroundings almost all the time.
Sophomore Trinity Tungasmita said it’s a good life lesson to learn.
“It is teaching us to be aware of other people (because) you never know if you have something and (unknowingly) give it to them,” Tungasmita said.