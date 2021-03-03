Willows Fire responds to fires on both ends of the county

Willows Fire personnel responded to fires on both the north and south ends of Glenn County last week.
According to the department, on Feb. 24, the Willows Fire Department responded as auto-mutual aid in Orland to assist with a structure fire.
“... Recently Willows, Artois and Orland fire departments have been making some amazing developments in working closer together,” according to the Willows Fire Department. “The most prominent of which is auto-mutual aiding to structure fires, the incidents that take the most equipment and personnel.
“Orland and Artois have assisted us on several of our last fires, just as we have with several of their incidents. Working together like this has the dual benefits of building camaraderie between our departments as well as providing even better fire protection services everywhere countywide.”
On Feb. 26, the Willows Fire Department responded to a report of a vegetation fire on County Road F, south of County Road 68, near the Glenn-Colusa County line shortly after 2 p.m. Personnel arrived to the scene to find an escaped control burn that had engulfed an outbuilding, damaged another structure and was threatening another.
Maxwell Fire was requested for mutual aid and the fire was “quickly knocked down before it could spread any further.”