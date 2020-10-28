Red flag conditions with strong wind gusts tested containment lines on the August Complex South Zone on Monday, according to a press release from the Mendocino National Forest.
At times, winds blew up to 40 mph and the humidity dipped into the single digits.
The dry conditions were expected to continue until late Tuesday afternoon.
Additional personnel arrived the south zone on Monday – the fire crews continued to focus on removing hazard trees, conducting fire suppression repair in priority areas and breaking down berms near containment lines, according to the press release.
The south zone has burned 499,827 acres and is 90 percent contained, as of Tuesday.
The entire complex has burned 1,032,648 acres and is 90 percent contained.
For more information on the August Complex fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6983.