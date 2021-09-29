Wine festival raises money for United Way

The 6th annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival held last week at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland was the first fundraising event hosted by the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way since 2019.
Bob Harlan, executive director of the organization, said the event allowed YSC-United Way an opportunity to begin getting back to a “new” normal and all proceeds from the event benefit their many partner agencies in the tri-county area and Community Impact grant program recipients.
“In addition to working with our 28 local ‘Partner Agencies,’ YSC United Way has, because of COVID-19, had to delay the start of a new ‘Born Learning Academy’ for parents of low income preschool aged children to have their home be a place of learning and reading starting as toddlers,” said Harlan. “For example, studies show that when children are not firmly at a third-grade reading level in third grade, they have a much higher chance of not graduating high school.”
Harlan said the ‘Born Learning Academy’ is set to launch in February at one pilot location in Yuba City with the partnership of the Yuba City Unified School District before expanding to several bi-county locations in the fall.
Harlan said this year’s installment of the wine festival saw similar attendance to the last event, which was held in 2019, with 368 coming out on Sept. 19 to enjoy the fresh air and mild temperatures in the shady apple orchard area of Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm.
During the event, Harlan said 12 area wineries and four specialty vendors were on-hand for two, two-hour tasting sessions at this one-of-a-kind local event.
“Each of the 368 attendees was able to sample wines and purchase wines as well,” said Harlan. “They also enjoyed the music of the ‘Tu Tones’ musical group.”
According to Harlan, proceeds from the event succeeded $10,000 this year after expenses.
For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.