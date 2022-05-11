With great weather and good attendance, the Friends of the Colusa County Library hosted its annual wine tasting fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for local library services.
“Every dime goes to support the library, the book purchases and the enhancement of literacy at all levels from the small children to adults involved in our program to work for their high school diploma,” said Cynthia White, Friends of the Colusa County Library member. “It is huge in their ability to get better jobs and remain successful members of the community. It’s hard work but worth every bit.”
Cindy Pronsolino, Friends of the Colusa County Library member, said the event raised close to $2,500 at the door for the wine tasting tickets and a little over $12,000 from community sponsors.
White said the Friends have survived with amazing support every year from two wineries, Capay Valley Vineyards and Holly’s Hill Vineyards.
“Each year they have honored us with their wines and it is something the community looks forward to greatly,” said White. “When you realize that this is our 18th tasting that makes 18 cases of wine from the wonderful couple at Holly’s Hill and Pam Welch from Capay Valley. It’s the way they choose to be known to the community and I smile each time I think of it.”
Another local winery, Arbuckle’s Grindstone Wines, has also been a great supporter of the event.
“When Mike and Amy Doherty opened their Grindstone Wines brand they provided great support and brought yet another wonderful choice,” said White. “Matchbook Winery has supplied wines to use for the past couple of years as well.”
After one winery dropped out at the last minute this year, White said she happened to be at Grocery Outlet in Williams when she saw the manager.
“I explained my predicament and he smiled and told me to go select a case of wines and he gave them to us after paying for them from his own pocket. He didn’t hesitate in his generosity. … This is how a small community is able to grow and thrive – the generosity of so many wonderful friends.”
Stacey Costello, a Colusa County librarian, said as the head of the local libraries she is thankful that each year the Friends not only organizes this event, but that the community comes out and supports it.
“The Friends do so much for the library, and we are lucky to have such a dynamic group who truly value the mission of the library and trajectory that I am trying to move it towards,” said Costello. “They work really hard to raise the money they do, and they support me in all that I ask for.”
Costello said each year, the Friends sponsor the summer reading program which enables the library to put together really fun, educational programs that engage between 150-200 kids each summer.
“This summer they doubled their investment as we are doing a hybrid in-person or grab and go kits to accommodate those families that cannot get to the library in the middle of the day,” said Costello.
Each year the Friends bring a wide variety of speakers to the library for author talks, science cafes and history and art salons.
“This summer we are hosting UC Davis scientist Dr. Howard Spero on June 21 to discuss the science of Earth’s climate, as well as others in the works,” said Costello.
Money raised by the Friends is also used to fund online databases such as Ancestry.com and EBSCOExplorer/MasUltra, which are available to use for free with your library card thanks to the Friends.
They have also matched a grant with the California State Library to offer scholarships for local patrons, 18 years of age and older who want to obtain their high school diploma, through Career Online High School.
Friends of the Colusa County Library volunteer to operate the Bookworm Bookstore, 440 Market St., Colusa, and money spent here goes directly back to the library as well.
The Bookworm is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Friends will be teaming up with the Colusa Rotary again this year to host a fundraiser offering $5 meals at the concert in the parks in Colusa on June 16 and July 21.
“Rotary grills burgers and/or hot dogs at each concert, and graciously allows us to serve salads that we make and donate, and keep all of the proceeds at two of the concerts,” said Pronsolino.
According to Costello, 100 percent of the proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to the library as well.
“All of the food is donated, so it’s a great fundraiser!,” said Costello.
Pronsolino said the Friends has raised more than $20,000 for the library at their local fundraising events since 2005 and they also share their bounty with other regional Friends of the Library groups.
“We donated our revenue from our Christmas book sale to the Greenville Friends of the Library, who lost their library in the devastating fire last summer,” said Pronsolino. “We just sent a donation to the Friends of the Yolo Library to help with construction of a new Yolo county library building by purchasing a brick, upon which our name – Friends of the Colusa County Library – will be engraved.”
For more information about the Friends of the Colusa County Library, visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/125/Friends-of-the-Library.