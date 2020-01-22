The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Cooperative Extension will host the Colusa Winter Almond Meeting today (Wed. Jan. 22) at the Granzella’s Banquet Hall, located at 457 Seventh Street in Williams, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Topics to be discussed will include weed management in young almonds, almond disease management at bloom for both fungal and bacterial diseases, Navel orangeworm management and the corresponding survey, an update on current laws and regulations, boron nutrition review and navigating irrigation technology overload.
For more information, contact Franz Neiderholzer, UCCE Farm Advisor for Colusa, Sutter and Yuba Counties, at 218-2359 or email fjneiderholzer@ucanr.edu.