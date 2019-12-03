With winter around the corner and temperatures dropping, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife urges the public to winterize homes and other buildings to prevent wildlife from taking up residence.
This time of year, wild animals are busy preparing for the colder months to come. Smaller animals, such as raccoons, are seeking warm and dry places to nest such as attics, under decks, porches, chimneys and even drainpipes.
Wildlife require food, water and shelter, just as people do, but it is best to keep them in their natural habitat and not under someone’s house or in the attic. Here are a few tips provided by the Department of Fish and Wildlife to help winterize your home:
- Inspect entire foundation of homes and other buildings for the smallest of openings.
- Secure all crawl spaces, doors and openings that provide open access for wildlife.
- If the dwelling will be unoccupied for the winter, remove all food - even canned goods and spices.
- Clean the floors, counters and cabinets of unoccupied dwelling with ammonia-based products before closing for the winter.
- Secure pet doors at night. Close for the winter if possible.
- Remove trellises, vines, shrubs and tree limbs that may give wildlife access to the roof and attic.
- Repair shingles on the roof and repair holes near eaves.
- Cover your chimney with heavy mesh wire to prevent access into the house or nesting in the chimney.
For more information, please visit CDFW’s new Living With Wildlife webpage.