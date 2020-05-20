A Willows women is dead after her vehicle collided with a tree, according to a release issued by the Williams area Highway Patrol.
On Friday afternoon, 56-year old Dana Owens was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 just north of Greenbay Road near Arbuckle in her 2012 Ford Fusion when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle made an unsafe turn towards the right and traveled off the roadway.
“The Ford crossed over the gravel shoulder, went through a ditch, collided with a fence and crossed over Gabby Road prior to colliding with a large tree,” read the release.
Owens sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, according to the release.