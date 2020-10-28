During the seventh annual Women of the Year event last week, Congressman John Garamendo and his Women’s Initiative Network honored 37 female leaders and visionaries from the Third Congressional District of California for their contributions to their community through public service, entrepreneurship and civic engagement. Three of these women - Denise Conrado, Stacey Costello and Janita Smith - represented Colusa County and were honored during this year’s virtual award ceremony held on Oct. 21.
Two women from Glenn County – Janet Lacy and Barbra Mann – were also recognized during the ceremony.
“Every year I have the honor of recognizing the achievements and service of these distinguished women,” Garamendi said. “These leaders come from a variety of backgrounds, but every one of them has made a real difference to their communities and the people around them. It’s a privilege to be able to honor them.”
Garamendi solicits nominations from the community each year to acknowledge local women for their selfless acts within their communities and presents them with a proclamation that will be preserved in the Library of Congress.
Denise Conrado, of Colusa
Conrado is a former school administrator who is now an activist and dedicated volunteer. She currently serves as co-leader of Indivisible Colusa County and is a founding member of the Colusa County Democratic Central Committee.
Stacey Costello, of Colusa
Costello is the Director of Library Services at the Colusa County Library where she oversees the summer free lunch program for children under 18, the financial literacy program and, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, implemented digital story times and curbside pickup. In 2018, she was named Outstanding Librarian in Support of Literacy.
Janita Smith, of Colusa
Smith is a dedicated community advocate and volunteer. She helps the most vulnerable, working towards reducing hunger. In 1998, she co-founded the Colusa COunty Food Basket Association that has served to feed an average of 450 families every holiday season. She collaborated with local veterans’ groups to create a registry to ensure veterans are honored on Memorial Day.
Janet Lacy, of Orland
Lacy is the pianist and organist at the Federated Church of Orland, a Docent at the Orland Art Center and a former president of the Women’s Improvement Club. She was selected as Orland’s Citizen of the Year and Grand Marshall of the fall parade.
Barbara Mann, of Willows
Mann is a dedicated community servant. She is the current president of the Glenn County Seniors, former president of the local Parent Teacher Association, treasurer of the Stonyford Horseman's Association and a board member for the Willows Lamb Derby.