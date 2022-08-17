Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s California’s 3rd Congressional District Women of the Year awards, facilitated by U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif.
“Every year, I am joined by the Women’s Initiative Network of California’s 3rd Congressional District to host the Women of the Year Awards to honor women across our District who have made a difference in their communities,” said Garamendi. “As I reflect on the last 10 years representing California’s 3rd Congressional District, I am excited to honor the important work women do throughout our community. ... I’m looking forward to another year of finding unsung heroines in our communities who exemplify inspirational civic engagement through their work and volunteerism.”
To nominate a woman you think is deserving, please visit https://tinyurl.com/yha4b9kn and download the nomination form. When submitting a nomination, it is asked that a headshot of the nominee be provided so it can be included in the annual program booklet.
Nominations may be mailed to 412 G Street, Davis, CA 9561; faxed to 530-753-5614; or emailed to CA03.submissions@mail.house.gov.
The ninth annual Women of the Year awards ceremony for California’s 3rd Congressional District will take place on Oct. 13. Following the recognition of the 2022 Women of the Year honorees, Garamendi will host a conversation about the Women’s Health Protection Act (H.R.3755) and other critical issues important to women and families in the 3rd District.
For more information, call Garamendi’s Davis District Office at 530-753-5301.