Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue roadwork projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Thursday for drainage work.
Short-term projects
Interstate 5 from the E Street overcrossing to 1.4 miles south of E Street: Southbound motorists may expect various lane, shoulder and ramp restrictions from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for electrical work.
State Route 16 between the State Route 20 junction and the Colusa-Yolo County line: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
Interstate 5 between County Road 7: Northound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for bridge work.
State Route 32 at Sacramento Avenue: Eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for utility work.
State Route 45 between County Road 59 (Willows Road) and County Road 26 (Austin Road): Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
Butte County
Long-term projects
State Route 32: Work continues a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on 8th and 9th streets between Poplar Street and W. 7th Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020.
State Route 32 between West 7th Street and West 9th Street and Walnut Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the left and right shoulder closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 32, or West 9th Street between Wall Street and Walnut Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 32, or West 9th Street between Salem Street and Walnut Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term projects
State Route 32 between West 8th Avenue and West Sacramento Avenue: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Friday for Chico city sewer work.
State Route 70 between Truex Road and Yankee Hill Road: West- and eastbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Thursday for paving of storm drain crossings. Eastbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for paving of storm drain crossings.
State Route 70 between Pinkston Road/Big Bend Road and the Butte-Plumas County line: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday for paving of drainage crossings.
State Route 70 between Truex Road and Yankee Hill Road: West- and eastbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Thursday for paving of storm drain crossings. Eastbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for paving of storm drain crossings.
State Route 70 between Pinkston Road/Big Bend Road and the Butte-Plumas County line: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday for paving of drainage crossings.
State Route 149 between Gold Run Creek and the State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday pavement work.
State Route 162 at the Thermalito Afterbay: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for PG&E utility work.
State Route 162 between 5th Avenue and Veatch Street: Eastbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday for PG&E to perform gas line work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 99 between east end of the Sutter Bypass and Lytle Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving work. Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for K-rail installation work.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is scheduled to start July 27. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com . No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 99 from 0.3 miles north of Sacramento Avenue to 0.5 miles south of Wilson Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for pavement grinding and pavement work.
State Route 99 between Oswald Road and Barry Road: North bound may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
State Route 99 between Walnut Avenue and Barry Road: Southbound may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
State Route 99 between Hunn Road and Bridge Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed through Sept. 22 for Yuba City’s curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements on Franklin Boulevard.
State Route 99 between Smith Road and the State Route 20 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. today through Thursday for striping work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between Stacey Ann Drive and Libby Lane: Motorists may expect rock blasting activity sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday. Motorists can expect up to a 30-minute delay to ensure all explosives are discharged and the roadway is safe for travel. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays. Another rock blasting operation may be scheduled for later in the week.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, for roadway excavation, pavement and earthmoving work.
State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.