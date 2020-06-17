Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the area.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
νState Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Short-term projects
State Route 45 at Grimes-Arbuckle Road: Southbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.
State Route 45 between 12th Street and Main Street: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
Interstate 5 between County Road 7 and County Road 3: North- and southbound motorists can expect the center median and right shoulder closed and various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 162 between Airport Road and Nye Ranch: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Saturday for paving work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 20 between the end of the Sutter Bypass and Lytle Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday for paving and striping work. Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from midnight to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday for pavement work concrete barrier installation.