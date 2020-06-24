Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
νInterstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
νState Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
νState Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Short-term projects
ν State Route 45 at Grimes-Arbuckle Road: Southbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.
ν State Route 45 between 12th Street and Main Street: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
νInterstate 5 between County Road 7 and County Road 3: North- and southbound motorists can expect the center median and right shoulder closed and various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
νState Route 32 from 0.2 miles east of 6th Avenue to 0.1 miles east of 6th: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. today for shoulder work. Eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for shoulder work.
νState Route 162 between Airport Road and Nye Ranch: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Saturday for paving work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
νState Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
νState Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020.
νState Route 99 between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road: Northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term projects
νState Route 70 at the SR-70/State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound may expect a partial ramp closure and various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Saturday for electrical work.
νState Route 99 between Cross Canal Bridge and the State Route 70 junction: Northbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work. Southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
νState Route 99 between the Garden Highway and Railroad Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 113 between Sawtelle Road and the State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.