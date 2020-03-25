Caltrans roadwork is set to continue this week in the region. Here's what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term project
State Routes 20/45: Construction is starting on a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for utility work.
Short-term projects
State Route 45: Between Tule Road/Fruchteni Court and Main Street, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday for utility work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Construction is starting on a $56.1 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Construction is starting on a $55.4 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.