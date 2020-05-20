Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
Interstate 5: At the County Road 35 overcrossing, motorist can expect the shoulder closed through May 29 on the County Road 35 overcrossing because of bridge repair work. Motorists also can expect intermittent full closure of CR-35 near the overcrossing from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Saturday for bridge repair work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Routes 20: Work continues a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Routes 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020.
State Routes 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Routes 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Routes 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to noon today through Tuesday for PG&E to do relocate overhead power lines to new poles and remove the old poles.
State Routes 20: Work continues on a $56.1 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Routes 20: Work continues a $55.4 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Routes 20: Between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation, tree clearing and earthmoving work.
State Routes 20: Between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road. Motorists can expect rock blasting activity sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday. Motorists can expect up to an hour delay just before and after the blast. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid congestion.
State Routes 70: Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.