Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect this week:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work is starting on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Short-term projects
Interstate 5: Between Delevan Road and the Glenn County line, southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. today for crack seal work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
Interstate 5: At the County Road 35 overcrossing, motorist can expect only one lane open through Friday on the County Road 35 overcrossing because of bridge repair work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 20: At Morehead Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for the installation of a temporary concrete barrier, or K-rail.
State Route 20: Between Humphrey Road and the Wadsworth Canal, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for paving work.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant for road repairs and ungradeds between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020.