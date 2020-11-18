Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue roadwork projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
Short-term projects
Interstate 5 at the Hillgate Road undercrossing: North- nd southbound motorists may expect intermittent shoulder and lane restrictions on the on-ramp and off-ramp from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Interstate 5 at the State Route 20 interchange: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent shoulder and lane restrictions on the on-ramp and off-ramp from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 16 between Bear Creek in Colusa and Rumsey Canyon in Yolo: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday for wildfire-related roadside repair work.
State Route 20 between the Vista Point entrance and the State Route 16 junction: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday for grinding and paving work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
State Route 32 between 2nd Street and Woodward Avenue: East- and westbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder restrictions at various locations from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Thursday, 7 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021.