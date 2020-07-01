Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect this week:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Thursday for drainage work.
Short-term projects
State Route 45 at Grimes-Arbuckle Road: Southbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
State Route 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, north- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for electrical work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
Interstate 5 between County Road 7 and County Road 3: North- and southbound motorists may expect the center median and right shoulder closed and various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for electrical work.
State Route 32: Between the Stoney Creek Bridge and Sixth Avenue, eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
State Route 162: Between Colusa Street and 5th Street/Yolo Street, eastbound can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Saturday for paving work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
State Route 99 between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road: Northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for utility work.
Short-term projects
State Route 70 at the SR-70/State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound may expect a partial ramp closure and various lane and shoulder restrictions from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. today for electrical work.
State Route 99 between the Garden Highway and Railroad Avenue: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for electrical work.
State Route 113 between Sawtelle Road and the State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for utility work.
Special event
State Route 20 at Plumas Street: Motorists may expect the westbound left turn lane and eastbound right turn lane from SR-20 to Plumas Street closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for Yuba City’s annual Independence Day Parade.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021.