Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue roadwork projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Thursday for drainage work.
Short-term projects
Interstate 5 from the E Street overcrossing to 1.4 miles south of E Street: Southbound motorists may expect various lane, shoulder and ramp restrictions from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for electrical work.
State Route 16 between the State Route 20 junction and the Colusa-Yolo County line: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
Butte County
Long-term projects
State Route 32: Work continues a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on 8th and 9th streets between Poplar Street and W. 7th Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020.
State Route 32 between West 8th Street and West 9th Street and Walnut Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the left and right shoulder closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 32, or West 9th Street between Broadway and Walnut Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 70: Work has started on a $42,1 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to four lanes with a center median two-way turn left turn lane south of Oroville between Palermo Road and Cox Lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in fall 2021.
State Route70 from 0.3 miles north of Cox Lane to Power House Hill Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday for tree, pavement grinding and paving work..
Short-term projects
State Route 32 between West 8th Avenue and West Sacramento Avenue: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Friday for Chico city sewer work.
State Route 70 between Pinkston Road/Big Bend Road and the Butte-Plumas County line: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Thursday for paving of drainage crossings.
State Route 99 between Dry Creek and Scrub Creek: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday for pavement work.
State Route149 between Gold Run Creek and the State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday pavement work.
State Route 162 between Wilbur Road and the Feather River Bridge: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday for paving work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 99 between east end of the Sutter Bypass and Lytle Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for pavement grinding work.
State Route 99: Construction has started on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
State Route 99 between Juniper Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.
Short term projects
State Route 99 from 0.3 miles north of Sacramento Avenue to 0.5 miles south of Wilson Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions at a variety of locations from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for pavement grinding and pavement work.
State Route 99 between Hunn Road and Bridge Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed through Sept. 22 for Yuba City’s curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements on Franklin Boulevard.
State Routee 99 at Barry Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work. East- and westbound motorists may expect the shoulder and turn pockets on Barry Road closed during the same time.
State Route State Route 99 at Bogue Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work. East- and westbound motorists may expect the shoulder and turn pockets on Bogue Road closed during the same time.
State Route 99 between Smith Road and the State Route 20 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. today through Friday for pavement grinding and paving work.