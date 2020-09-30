Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect this week:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Routes 20/45 between 2nd Street and Cynthia Drive: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today for paving and roadway excavation work.
Short-term projects
State Route 16 between Bear Creek in Colusa and Rumsey Canyon in Yolo: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday for wildfire-related emergency tree and debris removal, culvert clean-up, drainage and erosion control work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
State Route 162 between Airport Road and the Interstate 5 interchange: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday for gas line and pavement work.
Butte County
Long-term projects
State Route 32: Work continues a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on 8th and 9th streets between Poplar Street and W. 7th Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 32, West 8th Street between Wall Street and Walnut Street: Motorists may expect the left and right shoulder closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 32, or West 9th Street between Wall Street and Walnut Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 70: Work continues on a $42.1 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to four lanes with a center median two-way turn left turn lane south of Oroville between Palermo Road and Cox Lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in fall 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 149 between Gold Run Creek and the State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday pavement work.
State Route 162 at Simmons Road, about 5.6 miles east of Oroville: Eastbound motorists may expect a full closure of this segment of highway for an undetermined period because of the North Complex Fire. The closure location and schedule are subject to change. Westbound SR-162 is open to traffic.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com..
State Route 99 between Juniper Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday for underground utility work.
State Route 99 at Birch Street, Ash Street, Walker Way and Archer Avenue: Motorists may expect Birch, Ash, Walker and Archer closed at State Route 99 around-the-clock through early October for roadway construction. Motorists should use Elm Street or seek alternative routes.
Short-term projects
State Route 20 between South Tarke Road and Hageman Road: East- and westbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 8 am. to 6 p.m. today for utility work. Motorists also may expect traffic held for about two to three minutes sometime between 8 am. to 6 p.m. today for a utility company to reattach an overhead wire.
State Route 99 from 1,980 feet north of O’Banion Road to 560 feet north of Smith Road: Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for paving work.
State Route 99 from 1,980 feet north of O’Banion Road to Bogue Road: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for paving work.
State Route 99 from Bogue Road to 560 feet north of Smith Road: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Thursday for paving work.
State Route 99 between Hunn Road and Bridge Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed through October 30 for Yuba City’s curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements on Franklin Boulevard.
Special event
State Route 65 at Hooper Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed through October 19 for a portable message board publicizing traffic control measures for an annual fall pumpkin farm event in Wheatland.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for roadway excavation, drainage and grading work.
State Route 20: Work continues a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for miscellaneous highway construction work.
State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 49 from Wilsons Log Cabin to 12 miles north of Sierra City: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 6:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. today through Thursday for miscellaneous maintenance work.
State Route 65 at Hooper Street: Motorists may expect the right shoulder on Hooper Street closed through October 19 for local paving, curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 70 from the State Route 65 junction to about a mile north of Feather River Boulevard: Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for pavement grinding and paving work.
State Route 70 at Erle Road: Northbound motorists may a partial ramp closure from 7 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. today through Saturday for PG&E gas line work on Lindhurst Avenue.