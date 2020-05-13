Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between Salt Creek and Leesville Road/Walnut Drive, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today for core drilling work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
Interstate 5: At the County Road 35 overcrossing, motorist can expect the shoulder closed through May 29 on the County Road 35 overcrossing because of bridge repair work. Motorists also can expect intermittent full closure of CR-35 near the overcrossing from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Saturday for bridge repair work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Routes 20: Work continues a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.