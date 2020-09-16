Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 16 between Bear Creek in Colusa and Rumsey Canyon in Yolo: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday for wildfire-related emergency tree and debris removal, culvert clean-up and erosion control work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
State Route 162 between Airport Road and the Interstate 5 interchange: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for pavement repair work.
Butte County
Long-term projects
State Route 32: Work continues a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on 8th and 9th streets between Poplar Street and W. 7th Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 70: Work continues on a $42.1 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to four lanes with a center median two-way turn left turn lane south of Oroville between Palermo Road and Cox Lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in fall 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com.
Short-term projects
State Route 32 between La Linda Lane and Big Chico Creek: West- and eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed through 5 p.m. Friday for the City of Chico sewer work.
State Route 99 at the northbound off-ramp to 20th Street: Northbound motorists may expect the right shoulder of the on- and off-ramps closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday for core drilling work for a City of Chico bike path project.
State Route 162 between Wilbur Road and Chardonnay Way: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for core drilling work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.
State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for roadway excavation, drainage and grading work.
State Route 20: Work continues a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today through Friday and 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday for miscellaneous highway construction work.