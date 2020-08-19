Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue roadwork projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million proj ms at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists may expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Wednesday) through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term projects
State Route 16 between the State Route 20 junction and the Yolo-Colusa County line: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
State Route 32 between Old Highway and County Road S: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for utility work.
Butte County
Short-term projects
State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on 8th and 9th streets between Poplar Street and W. 7th Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020.
State Route 32, West 8th Street between Wall Street and Walnut Street: Motorists may expect the left and right shoulder closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 32, or West 9th Street between Wall Street and Walnut Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 70: Work continues on a $42.1 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to four lanes with a center median two-way turn left turn lane south of Oroville between Palermo Road and Cox Lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in fall 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 32 between West 8th Avenue and West Sacramento Avenue: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for Chico city sewer work.
State Route 32 between Steward Avenue and Big Chico Creek: Westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for Chico city sewer work.
State Route 32 between the County Road and Butte Meadows: Motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for miscellaneous maintenance work.
State Route 70 between the Penstock undercrossing and the Plumas County line: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for paving work over drainage crossings.
State Route 99 between Dry Creek and Scrub Creek: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday for pavement work.