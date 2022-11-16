Colusa County Office of Education’s “And Literacy for All” program is now offering a series of free family workshops to provide parents with tools to help strengthen their child’s reading and writing skills.
“Every child can soar in reading and writing,” read a release issued by And Literacy For All program officials. “These monthly online workshops will provide you with easy and fun activities in English and Spanish to support every child’s success.”
The free workshops are targeted at families and caregivers with children ages 0-9. The one-hour workshops are held virtually, starting at 10 a.m. and those that have registered but are unable to attend will be sent a recording of the meeting.
The next workshop is scheduled to take place Thursday. Subsequent workshops are scheduled to take place once per month through May 2023. Workshop dates included Dec. 8, Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 30, April 27 and May 11.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/3C5BVBa.
For more information, contact Literacy Coordinator Stefani Santana at 530-458-0350 or email ssantana@ccoe.net.