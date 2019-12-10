Every year since 2008, Congress designates a date in December as National Wreaths Across America Day to remember and honor veterans and for the very first time Colusa County will be participating.
The Colusa Cemetery, located at 1974 Wilson Ave. in Colusa, will host a remembrance wreath laying ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, to place hundreds of wreaths on the graves of the veterans buried there. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and the public is welcomed to attend.
“We are really excited to be participating this year,” said Daniell Frampton, Colusa Cemetery District manager.
According to Frampton, the Colusa Cemetery has over 700 veterans buried on the grounds.
Frampton said the cemetery joined the national day of tribute after she was approached by the Colusa County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2441.
“The VFW came to me and said they wanted to take part,” said Frampton. “So we reached out to the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down and they helped us get it all set up.”
The Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down also helped ensure there were plenty of wreaths to go around, by providing a third wreath free for every two that were purchased through the organization.
Cindy Languell, Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Wreaths Across America coordinator, said 400 wreaths have been sponsored at the Colusa Cemetery this year.
“We’re happy with the turn out for the first year,” said Languell.
According to Frampton, Miss Colusa will begin the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance and the VFW will help facilitate the ceremony.
The Colusa Boy Scouts will also be handing our hot chocolate to attendees, which was donated by a local resident, and all branches of the military will be in attendance.
After the ceremonies, sponsors who would like to lay a grave specific wreath will begin the tradition. The remaining wreaths can be laid by any volunteer who would like to do so. Organizers ask that each volunteer say the name of the veteran out load after placing a wreath to honor their service. There is also a tag on each wreath with a few words that can be read if the volunteer chooses to do so.
Frampton said as of last week, 30 or more volunteers had already signed up to distribute wreaths but anyone that would like to come out and help on the day of the ceremony is welcome to do so.
“As many members of the community we get to come out and participant would be great,” said Frampton.
The deadline to purchase wreaths for this year has already passed, but Frampton said any wreath purchases made moving forward will supply wreaths for next years event.
According to Frampton, she has already reached out to other cemeteries in the County and hope to expand participation next year to other cemeteries within Colusa County.
The Meridian Lions Club will also host a remembrance ceremony at the Meridian Cemetery, located on Meridian Road in Meridian, which will also start at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Languell said the Meridian Cemetery, which is part of the Sutter Cemetery District, has been fully sponsored, with 102 wreaths purchased for the veteran graves.
Across the nation, an estimated 1.8 million wreaths will be laid in tribute on Saturday.