For the first time ever, the Colusa Cemetery joined more than 1,600 burial grounds across the country to honor veterans during national Wreaths Across America Day.
Members of all four branches of the military gathered at the cemetery on Saturday morning, along with more than 100 county officials and community members to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony.
“We are proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people from all walks of life,” said Daniell Frampton, Colusa Cemetery District manager, in her opening remarks. “The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries through this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.”
According to Frampton, 600 wreaths were laid on the graves of all of the veterans buried within the cemetery.
Prior to Saturdays ceremony, just 400 wreaths had been sponsored at the Colusa Cemetery but Frampton said Wreaths Across America did not want any veterans to go without and donated the remain wreaths.
“We are not here to decorate graves,” said Colusa VFW’s Dennis Sanders. “We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is an appreciation from a grateful America.”
According to the Wreaths Across America website, the national day of remembrance is held to honor the empty seat of the ones who are serving or ones that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
“There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season,” read the website.
Each Wreath Across America ceremony is held in unison across the country to collectively honor the 1.8 million veterans that have served our country.
“Today we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who have served and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Frampton.
Frampton said she is excited to see the great community support for this event and has already begun talks with other cemetery managers within Colusa County to expand next year.