Colusa County Sun-Herald
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2019 in the Colusa area by Colusa County Sun-Herald reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published).
January 2
- Martin Ehrke, the Arbuckle man who is being charged in connection with the 2018 murder of two women, appeared in the Colusa County Superior Court for a brief review of his case ahead of resetting his preliminary hearing.
January 9
- Local dentist Dr. Clay Gidel retired from his local dental office and passed the torch to his son to continue serving Colusa County from their practice. Gidel practiced for 17 years in Williams and then in Colusa for 18.
- The Williams police chief and two staffers were placed on administrative leave, citing confidential personnel matters. With one person away on training, the department was left staffed with seven people.
- Deputies and the sheriff’s office aero squadron responded to the Wescott Road area south of Colusa and found a badly injured dog along the roadway and evidence of wreckage in the pond adjacent to flooded rice lands. The sheriff’s office dive team located two men amidst the wreckage, who were identified as Jeffery T. Webber, 66, of Healdsburg, and Lionel J. Robin, 71, of Louisiana. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board were requested to investigate and the cause of the crash is unknown.
January 16
- The funeral for Natalie Corona, the fallen Davis police officer and Arbuckle native that was shot and killed Jan. 10 while responding to a vehicle collision, was scheduled for Jan. 18 at the UC Davis Activities and Recreation Center. Several candlelight vigils were also scheduled across the region to honor Corona’s life and service.
January 30
New data released that has measured changes in land subsidence in the Sacramento Valley over the past nine years found the greatest land surface declines in Arbuckle, an area that was reported to have sank 2.14 feet since 2008.
February 6
- The 54th annual Colusa Farm Show was up and running on Feb. 4 after a morning of light showers and power outages. Exhibitors had been setting up for days in preparation of the grand opening but were left without power shortly before doors were scheduled to open due to an outage that spanned most of the city of Colusa. Pacific Gas and Electric was able to get the power back on within an hour, just as farm show attendees began filling the parking lot.
February 13
- The television show,“In Pursuit with John Walsh,” which aired Feb. 6, featured a detailed depiction of Karen Garcia’s story, from the months before her death, her volatile relationship with former boyfriend Salvador Vaca Garcia Jr., and the missing persons report and murder investigation, sparking new hope for many in Colusa County that her murder would be solved.
February 20
- Officer Philip Martinson, an officer with the Williams California Highway Patrol, was stabbed in the back during a traffic stop after pulling over a motorist for reckless driving. CHP reported that the driver, Haile Neil, became belligerent once outside of the vehicle and a struggle ensued. During the tussle, Neil pulled out a concealed dagger and stabbed Martinson, who received non-life threatening injuries. Tow truck driver Christian Melendrez noticed the struggle and assisted Martinson with placing Neil under arrest. She was charged several felonies, including attempted murder.
- Major flooding left several busy roadways in the Williams area submerged and displaced many Valentine’s Day travelers.
March 6
- Fifth Street in Arbuckle was lined with spectators as 112 horses rode through town in the Cowboy Honor Ride held to honor Officer Natalie Corona, an Arbuckle native killed in the line of duty Jan. 10 while serving as an officer for the Davis Police Department. Over one hundred people braved the wet weather to come out and show their support, many waved Thin Blue Line Flags along the route of the riders.
- After 95 years of business in Colusa, the owners of Sankey Automobile Company sold the dealership and retired. The city of Colusa held a ceremony for the family and presented them with a proclamation commemorating their years of service in the community.
March 13
- A local book drive that has gained worldwide attention brought the simple pleasures back to children that lost everything in the Camp Fire. The Colusa County Farm Bureau spent months collecting books and distributing over 5,000 to children, families and teachers affected by the fire that tore through Paradise in Nov. 2018.
March 20
- Williams City Administrator Frank Kennedy confirmed March 17 that he received and accepted the resignation of Williams Police Chief Ed Anderson, but said that he had been expecting it. Anderson, along with Sgt. Steve Woldanski and records technician Eileen Niblack, was placed on administrative leave in Jan. pending an investigation into confidential internal affairs. A forth WPD personnel, K-9 handler Sgt. Jennifer Parker, was also placed on administrative leave in Feb. pending an investigation.
March 27
- A Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees member was ordered to resign after pleading guilty to one count of voter fraud and two counts of fraudulent voting March 13 as part of a plea deal made with the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for pleading guilty,several other charges were dropped, including one count of fraudulent voting, one count of filing false nomination papers and two counts of perjury.
- Students from Arbuckle, Colusa, Maxwell and Williams high schools received their State Future Farmers of America degrees and Pierce High School student Crystal Medina was elected President of the Superior Region.
April 3
- Jim Saso returned to his former position as Police Chief of the Williams Police Department after serving as the Assistant Sheriff for the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department. His return came after the resignation of former Police Chief Ed Anderson in March, who was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into internal affairs.
- A lawsuit was filed against the county of Colusa by the Bay area environmental citizen’s group Eden Environmental Citizen’s Group, LLC, claiming that the Department of Public Works has not been maintaining a stormwater pollution prevention plan at the Stonyford Landfill.
April 10
- 43 bowlers and dozens of spectators gathered at Riverside Lanes in Colusa for the second annual “Pins 4 Paw,” a bowling fundraiser benefiting the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter. The event raised $1,342 for the animal shelter.
April 24
The women suspected of stabbing a CHP officer during a traffic stop in Feb. was declared braindead after being found unresponsive in her cell as a result of an attempted suicide by hanging. Haile Neil was transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico in Chico where she was pronounced braindead upon arrival. She was later pronounced dead after being taken off life support.
May 1
- Arbuckle FFA Chapter member Carlyn Marsh was elected state president at the California State FFA Convention.
- The Colusa Fire Department welcomes back their beloved pancake breakfast tradition, with about about 200 people attended the meal. The department said they will use the donations given during the breakfast to raise awareness about the senior citizen smoke detective program they run, as well as fund scholarships for Colusa High School students that want to become First Responders, sponsor little leaguers, and purchase any gear that the volunteer fire fighters may need.
May 8
- Spectators enjoyed a weekend of sunshine, ropes and reins at the 76th annual Stonyford Rodeo, hosted by the Stonyford Horseman’s Association.
- 110 riders from all over the state trekked around the back roads of Colusa and Sutter Counties to participate in one of the three routes featured in the 10th annual “Flat, Fast and Fun” Century Bike Ride hosted by the Colusa Lions Club.
May 15
- Two people are dead after being ejected from a vehicle that veered across two lanes of traffic and overturned several times on southbound Interstate 5 north of Lurline Avenue in Williams. Officers reported that both victims were not restrained in the vehicle and drugs and/or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the collision.
May 22
- The community of Maxwell was taken over with a parade, car show, rodeo, art show and even a frog jumping contest for the 89th installment of the Maxwell Rodeo. The 89-year-old tradition is the longest running event in Colusa County and attracts hundreds of people to the tiny town, doubling the population for the day.
May 29
- Colusa County was included in a disaster declaration issued by President Trump, along with 10 other counties in California, after a large portion of the state that was damaged by winter storms earlier in the year. The declaration made these counties eligible for federal funding to repair damages caused by the storm.
June 5
- Sirens blared and hundreds of people lines the usually quite main drag in Williams to watch the parade that kicked off the 48th annual Williams Pioneer Day festivities, sponsored by Citizens for a Better Williams, on June 1. The parade ended at Redinger Park, where many local vendors were set up along with music and the second annual Karen’s House Rib Cook Off.
June 12
- The Colusa County Fair celebrated 80 years of rides, games, food, sparkling midway lights and the dedicated work that Future Farmers of America students do to care for local cattle.
- Colusa County students read a record breaking number of books during the 2018-2019 school year, as part of the Footseps2Brilliance program. Colusa County Early Innovator teachers and students read a total of 14,594,983 words, or 50,228 books between Aug. 2018 and May 23, 2019.
June 19
- Cal Fire suspended burn permits in six counties, including Colusa, due to the heightened risk of fire in the area.
- As part of a tradition 150 years strong, the Lausten-Pearson family gathered in Colusa for their annual family reunion picnic.
- Eileen Niblack, the Williams police services manager who was one of four people placed on leave at the police department earlier in the year for undisclosed reasons, was terminated from her position.
June 26
- The fourth annual Colusa County Farm to Fork dinner offered a locally sourced feast as well as drinks, live music and raffle prizes to the over 200 local residents in attendance.
- A memorial service took place at the Williams Fire Department for retired firefighter Troy Thompson, who lost his battle with cancer earlier in the month.