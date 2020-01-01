Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2019 in the Colusa area by Colusa County Sun-Herald reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published).
July 3
- Hundreds of people gathered for the annual Princeton Holy Ghost and St. Anthony Portuguese Festa, which included a parade, mass and lunch as well as music, dancing and an auction. The Portuguese Festa has been taking place in Princeton for more than 100 years to celebrate the Holy Ghost.
- The Colusa City Council approved a new lease agreement with Colusa Certified for the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Lab to be used for cannabis testing. As part of the terms of the lease agreement, Colusa Certified was to pay the city $10 per sample tested. Prior to the agreement, the facility had gone unused for the last four years.
July 10
- Right as the clock struck 2 p.m. on Fourth of July, members of the Colusa Lions Club dumped 1,500 yellow rubber duckies overboard from their boats and let them drift down the Sacramento River as part of the second annual Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races.
- The Grand Island Fire Station in Grimes was packed just 30 minutes after the doors opened for their bi-annual Fourth of July Breakfast. All morning, the nine fire fighters that make up the department were busy cooking the all-you-can-eat buffet style breakfast that included biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, pancakes, fruit and breakfast burritos.
- Two suspects remained at large after an armed robbery took place at the Umpqua Bank in Arbuckle on July 5. The masked suspects, who were reportedly armed with handguns, took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing and leading officers from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office on a pursuit. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and were able to flee on-foot.
- Interstate 5 from Greenbay Road to Salt Creek Drive in Arbuckle was approved to be officially designated as the “Officer Natalie Corona Memorial Highway” and signs distinguishing the will be placed along the roadway.
July 17
- Colusa airways were busy July 13 as dozens of planes flew in, creating quite a spectacle for the hundreds of onlookers that gathered at the Colusa County Airport for the 23rd annual Colusa County Old Tyme Fly-In.
- The Colusa City Council approved an six month agreement which allowed the Colusa Fire Department and the Sacramento River Fire Protection District to respond to local emergencies together despite their jurisdiction.
July 24
- Indivisible Colusa hosted a Conversations with Community Leaders session with Congressman John Garamendi on July 22 where he spoke a little about his views on what’s going on in Washington, D.C., answered people’s questions, listened to concerns and thanked local Democratic groups for their efforts.
- The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a criminal charge against Meridian Fire Chief Jason Cooper, who was charged with felony threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury in connection to an ongoing dispute with a neighbor.
- To determine the best way to allocate new revenue from the growing cannabis industry, the Colusa City Council established an Ad Hoc committee to advise the city on how to allocate these funds.
July 31
- 11 founders and leaders of A3 Education, a charter school that was registered within the Meridian School District, were facing a criminal indictment that was filed in late May in San Diego County that alleged they defrauded the state and taxpayers of over $50 million in an elaborate charter school scam.
- In order to recognize those in Colusa County who are 80 years of age or older, the Sacramento Valley Museum hosted a communal birthday party.
Aug. 7
- Salvador Garcia Jr., the man suspected of murdering Colusa County resident Karen Garcia in 2018, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service after being located in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was turned over to the Colusa County Task Force on Aug. 4 and was booked into Colusa County Jail.
- A high-speed police chase Aug. 1 ended when the suspect’s car collided head-on with a semi, killing two Yuba City residents. Jared A. Russell, who was believed to be driving a stolen vehicle, leading officers with the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office and the Colusa Police Department from Colusa into Sutter County before crashing into a big rig while trying to pass on the Sutter Bypass.
Aug. 14
- Work began to give Williams City Hall a long overdue makeover. The entire building, including the adjacent fire department, received a fresh coat of paint as well as updated signage and window repairs. A fresh trim color was also added to update the look of the building.
- Starbucks in Williams celebrated their one-year anniversary by organizing a week-long series of events to commemorate the occasion.
Aug. 21
- Residents of Williams had the opportunity to share a cup of joe with acting Chief of Police Jim Saso last while picking his brain on local community issues during the inagural "Coffee with a Cop," event held at Starbucks on Aug. 15.
Aug. 28
- Duck callers and sporting enthusiasts alike traveled from far and wide to attend the annual California State and Butte Sink Regional Calling Competition at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa Aug. 24-25. Hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. for the last nine years, the competition is the largest calling event west of the Rocky Mountains.
- A few hundred people braved the heat to celebrate the life of beloved Colusa resident Beverly Armocido, who lost a battle with cancer earlier this year, at the "Bash for Bev," event on Aug. 24. The inagual event included a car show, live music, dinner and an ice cream social. All of the proceeds from the event were donated to schools and educational programs within Colusa County in Bev Armocido’s name.
Sept. 4
- To honor her life and legacy, documentary filmmaker Larry Cappetto was working on a documentary film about Natalie Corona’s journey to become a police officer. Cappetto said the film focuses on Natalie Corona’s passion for law enforcement and her lifelong pursuit to become a police officer as well as a timeline of the incident that ended her life, her funeral and the aftermath since her death. Cappetto said he hopes to premiere the film at a screening in the Colusa County area in January 2020, the one year anniversary of Natalie Corona’s death.
- The Colusa County Office of Education announced the appointment of Aaron Heinz as Superintendent of Administrative Services effective Sept. 9.
Sept. 11
- Last year, Colusa County saw an increase of $24.5 million in agricultural production compared to 2017, for a total gross production value of $907,154,000. Agriculture is the county’s biggest producing industry.
- Numerous firefighters from the area headed north to provide assistance as the Red Bank Fire continued to blaze 25 miles west of Red Bluff in Tehama County.
Sept. 18
- Dozens of people headed down to the river in Colusa on Sept. 14, not for a fun-filled day of sand and surf, but to get their hands dirty as part of the eighth annual Colusa River Clean Up, sponsored by Premier Mushrooms. Armed with gloves, bags, buckets and grabbers, these volunteered canvased a mile-long stretch of the Sacramento River starting at the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area.
- Eleven teams were out on the greens at the Colusa Golf and Country Club Sept. 13, driving, swing and putting their way through the second annual Karen’s House golf tournament fundraiser. All of the proceeds earned at this fundraiser will be used to get Colusa County’s first domestic violence shelter up and running.
Sept. 25
- The Colusa County Transit Authority celebrated four decades of business with free fares the entire month of October thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans.
- Caltrans began work on Sept. 23 to remove trees along Bridge Street in Colusa, a project that will prep the area for new curbs, gutters and sidewalks that were scheduled to be installed in addition to the new roadway in the months ahead.
- The Williams Police Department warned local business of a new phone call scam, after multiple reports were made. Phone scammers were reportedly calling local businesses under the guise of being from “corporate” and initiating conversation with the clerks. Requests for money from the cash register to be sent via a wiring service were made during these conversations with the promise of a gift card in return. No business sustained any losses as a result of these scam calls.
Oct. 2
- The California Tax Credit Allocation Committee announced that $5,336,070 in federal low-income housing tax credits will be awarded to fund renovations for the Devonshire Apartments, a 39-unit affordable housing project located on Wescott Road in Colusa.
- Hundreds of people gathered outside of the newly constructed building on Vada Way in Williams for the grand opening of the newest Grocery Outlet store Sept. 26. The store brought 31 new jobs to the area.
- The Colusa County Office of Education was awarded the “Innovative Approaches to Literacy” grant totaling $2.25 million dollars, which will be dispersed over three years by the U.S. Department of Education.
Oct. 9
- The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee welcomed fall with the annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival, that included 17 local vendors, tons of pumpkins and even more smiling community members this year.
Oct. 16
- The Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area was adorned in pink Oct. 12 for the Walk for a Life Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk, an event organized by Colusa High School senior Cole Simmons for his senior project.
- After months of investigation into an Arbuckle bank robbery, Colusa County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two suspects – Michael Gene Jones Jr., 49, and John Williams III, 40, both of Woodland. The men were arrested this week in connection to the Umpqua Bank in Arbuckle on July 5.
- Power was restored on Oct. 11 to the approximately 1,800 customers who had their power shut off in Colusa County as part of a Pacific Gas and Electric, Co. Power shutoff.
Oct. 23
- To commemorate 90 years of giving back to the community, the Colusa Lions Club gathered at Sweet Bean’s Bakery in Colusa with several members of the community for a celebratory breakfast on the morning of Oct. 22.
- The Williams Police Department investigated a stabbing incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 20 that sent one victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
- Ramon Barrera Jr., of Arbuckle, was sentenced to six years in prison for the crash that killed Pleasant Valley High School teacher and coach and Orland resident Brett Silva on Highway 32 in 2017.
Oct. 30
- The Colusa County Sheriff's Department Office was actively conducting a missing person investigation into the whereabouts of 18 year old Colusa resident Jose Canchola, who was last seen leaving a residence on foot in the area of the 6000 block of Myers Road in Williams on Oct. 27 at approximately 12:30 a.m.
- Organizers deemed the second annual Harvest Fall Festival at Burchfield Primary School a success, with more than one hundred people attending the family-fun event to enjoy games, food and fall inspired fun.
- The Colusa Medical Center submitted an application requesting that the facility receive a Critical Access Hospital designation, which, if approved, could improve hospital reimbursement rates, allow for flexible staffing and services as well as provide access to the Medicare Rural Hospital Flexibility Program.
- Congressman John Garamendi and his Women’s Initiative Network honored 49 exemplary women throughout the Third Congressional District on Friday, Oct. 25 for their contributions to their community through public service, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement. Among them were six residents of Colusa County including Rosemary Hicks of Colusa, Roberta James of Colusa, Jen Roberts of Arbuckle, Kim Travis of Arbuckle and Diane Vafis of Colusa. A posthumous tribute and recognition of Natalie Corona – the Arbuckle native and Davis police officer who was killed in the line of duty in January – was also honored.
Nov. 6
- After extreme high winds and power outages caused organizers to cancel, the rescheduled Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday Barbecue went off without a hitch on Nov. 2. Despite the delay, nearly 300 cars were in attendance for the crowd of hundreds to puruse.
- To help fight the illegal sale and marketing of tobacco products to minors, the Colusa County Office of Education was set to recieve a $427,589 grant from the Department of Justice’s Tobacco Grant program.
Nov. 13
- With the reduction of ambulance services looming for just over a month, officials county wide were working to come up with solutions before the cuts go into effect on Nov. 15. Enloe Medical Center announced in October that they would be reducing Advanced Life Support Ambulance services in Colusa County to just one round-the-clock ambulance to serve the approximately 22,000 residents that live within the county’s 1,200-square miles.
- The sky over Williams was busy, as the Williams Soaring Center hosted their first-ever aerobatic contest.
Nov. 20
- The community of Williams mourned after the passing of Dr. Charles McCarl, who passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Nov. 13. McCarl retired from his practice at age 90 in 2011, after more than 60 years of serving the community of Williams.
- After a three year hiatus, the Maxwell Inn reopened and manager Sara Rogers said business was booming.
Nov. 27
- Jose Canchola, the Colusa teen that has been missing since Oct. 27 was found dead Thursday afternoon, floating in a canal not far from where he was last seen weeks earlier. A pathologist determined the preliminary cause of death was asphyxiation due to submersion in water.
- The Williams area office of the California Highway Patrol investigated a shooting that occurred just after midnight at the Colusa County Fairgrounds Nov. 24. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and CHP officers responded to the scene and found a 20-year-old Hispanic male that had sustained a non-life threatening single, small caliber gunshot wound.
Dec. 4
- To reduce extended response times within the city due to county-wide ambulance cuts, the Colusa Fire Department transformed a pre-existing staff unit into a basic life support alternative transport vehicle to provide a safe and legal mean of transport.
- A fire at a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. substation in downtown Colusa resulted in law enforcement evacuating surrounding blocks of homes and customers losing power for several hours.
Dec. 11
- Despite a downpour breaking just as the 2019 installment of Christmas Tyme in Colusa began, an estimated 50 vendor lined Market Street and more than 500 people attended the festivities.
- With high attendance and holiday festivities galore, members of the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee said their first “Hometown Holiday Stroll,” and vendor fair was a great success.
- Colusa City Council member Josh Hill tookr the reigns as Mayor after the Colusa City Council appointed him to the position during their Dec. 3 meeting.
Dec. 18
- It was clear to see that the holiday spirit was alive and well in Williams Dec. 14 as hundreds of people braved the cold December night to attend the annual Festival of Lights Parade and Downtown Stroll.
- For the first time ever, the Colusa Cemetery joined more than 1,600 burial grounds across the country on Dec. 14 to honor veterans during national Wreaths Across America Day. Members of all four branches of the military gathered at the cemetery, along with more than 100 county officials and community members to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony.
Dec. 25
- The family of Haile Neil, the women that dead while incarcerated at the Colusa County Jail in April from an apparent suicide attempt, filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming negligence and that the facility failed to provide the deceased with access to proper medical care while in custody.
- The Colusa City Fire Department teamed up with Santa to spread some holiday cheer by handing out candy candy canes around town for the annual “Santa on Wheels,” excursion.