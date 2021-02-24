Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way is offering free, online tax filing software to help local taxpayers easily and accurately file their tax returns from home this year.
According to a release issued by Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, local residents can access the software to file both state and federal tax returns, including schedule C options, free of charge at MyFreeTaxes.com from a smartphone or computer.
“Taxes can be a source of confusion and stress for Americans,” said Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way. “Many of us are intimidated by the complexities of taxes and afraid to make a mistake that will cost money. With MyFreeTaxes, you can take advantage of all the tax credits and deductions you qualify for. That’s especially important now, as so many are struggling in the wake of the pandemic.”
The MyFreeTaxes software includes screenings for credit and deduction eligibility such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit to ensure filers receive their maximum tax refund, it was stated in the release. The software also lets filers check for any missed stimulus payments.
A MyFreeTaxes Helpline is also available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily to provide assistance from a real person trained by the Internal Revenue Service and can clarify things such as filing status.
According to the release, those that utilize the software will also have access to additional financial products and resources, including free access to a student debt management tool that will help employees easily lower payments or find loan forgiveness.
For more information, visit MyFreeTaxes.com.