September 16
Yuba City
– The Geweke Ford and Yuba-Sutter Chamber Business After Hours and Rodeo Kick-Off Party will be held at Geweke Ford, 871 E. Onstott Avenue, Yuba City, from at 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Marysville
– The Marysville Stampede Local Team Roping Qualifier will be held at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckworth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville. Sign-ups will start at 5:30 p.m. and the roping competition will begin at 6 p.m.
Virtual
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts “Poetry Square” featuring Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This month’s installment will feature Scott W. Williams, Martin T. Willitts, Jr. and Rachael Ikins. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
September 17
Yuba City
– The Gay Galvin Trio, featuring jazz pianist and vocalist, Gay Galvin, Kit Bailey on drums, and Jason Wilkins on bass will perform “A mixed bag of songs without boarders,” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon costs $17 per person and reservations are required. For more information call Chary Dunn at 632-1245.
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
Marysville
– The annual Marysville Stampede Sodbusters dinner, hosted by the Marysville Rotary Club, will be held at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckworth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are required to attend and all proceeds will benefit local community service projects. Sodbusters includes a New York steak dinner, auction and dancing under the stars by the Feather River to a live band. For more information, call Nicole Rosser at 742-7371.
– Four Fourteen will host an opening reception for their newest exhibit “Movement / Cure,” at the gallery located at 414 Fourth St. in Marysville from 5-7 p.m. The free exhibition will remain on view through Nov. 5 and will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. as well as by appointment. For more information, visit www.fourfourteengallery.org. To make an appointment, email fourfourteengallery@gmail.com.
September 18
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Acting Company presents, “Bigger than life” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Show began at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
Marysville
– The Marysville Stampede Rodeo will take place at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckworth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the rodeo will begin at 5 p.m. Adults are $20 per performance and kids, ages 4-12 are $10 per performance. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets are sold at the gate or can be purchased in advance at several area locations. Saturday is Military Appreciation Day where all active duty military personnel get in free with a military ID card. For more information, visit www.marysvillestampede.com.
Live Oak
– The Live Oak Lions Club will host the Live Oak Fall Festival featuring a parade along Broadway and Elm Street, starting at 12 p.m., and a festival at Memorial Park, located on Pennington Road between O and P Streets, Live Oak, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, email liveoaklionsfestival@gmail.com.
– Sutter County Public Health will host a “Bicycle Rodeo” event between the Community Center and baseball field at Live Oak Memorial Park, 10200 O St., from 1-3 p.m. during the Live Oak Fall Festival. Attendees can test their bike skills, learn the rules of the road, get a free helmet fitting and participate in a bike raffle. A limited quantity of free bike helmets will also be distributed. Those that attend are asked to wear a facial covering. For more information, call 822-7215.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
September 19
Yuba City
Marysville
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, each Tuesday in September. Lessons are at 6:30-7p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. For more information, visit yubasutterart.org.
Marysville
– The Marysville Stampede Rodeo will take place at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckworth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and the rodeo will begin at 3 p.m. Adults are $20 per performance and kids, ages 4-12 are $10 per performance. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets are sold at the gate or can be purchased in advance at several area locations. Sunday is is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day. Show your support of breast cancer awareness and wear pink to the rodeo to receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a pair of Justin Boots or many other great prizes. For more information, visit www.marysvillestampede.com.
Wheatland
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host its sixth Golden Autumn Wine Festival at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.