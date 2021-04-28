The 100th annual Tehama District Fair opens today featuring a carnival, Miss Tehama contest, live entertainment, destruction derby, the Tehama Jr. Livestock Auction and more. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the community is sure to attend this much enjoyed highlight of the year.
This is the second year the fair will take place during the first weekend of May in hopes the good weather will bring out the crowds.
This year's fair grand opening will be 5 p.m. today, April 29, along with the start of the carnival, entertainment and the Miss Tehama County Contest at 5:30 p.m. However, fair-goers don't have to wait until then to start their fun as the gates will open at 10 a.m. for the College Rodeo Slack events at the grandstand. Country music artist, Chad Bushnell, will perform at 7 p.m.
Several Corning area residents are participating in this year's fair as FFA and 4-H members showing and selling livestock.
This years livestock exhibit and auction are under the direction of the 30th District Agricultural Association and Fair Manager Mandy Staley.
Bob Safford, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Corning High, said the chapter has members who are showing steers, heifers, swine, and lambs.
"We have a really good group from the high school showing their animals and selling them Saturday at the Tehama Junior Livestock Auction," Safford stated. "I expect we should do really well."
There will also be 4-H members from Corning clubs, as well as independent handlers, showing and selling their livestock projects next week as well.
Along with the animals, there are many other attractions for attendees to look forward to, such as live entertainment, destruction derby, diaper derby, ag expo, cornhole tournament, and community acts.
Other daily features include a petting zoo, Family Park, Animal Cracker Conspiracy, and the unique offerings of “fair-food” from vendors booths.
This year's fair will feature a College Rodeo at the grandstands at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.
Of course, what is a fair without carnival rides to scare the bravest and bring smiles to the youngsters. The carnival is also the place to win a stuffed animal or some other treasure at the game booths.
Due to the pandemic, indoor exhibits will not be offered at this year's fair, such as artwork, photography, sewing, cooking, floral and more.
The 30th District Agricultural Association hosts and organizes the Tehama District Fair which was first held in 1921. “Through the years the dates of the fair and name of the fair have changed, but our commitment to showcasing local agricultural products and bringing our community together has remained,” states the association, currently consisting of President Shanna Long, Vice President Pete Dagorret and directors Joan Kaiser-Bell, Linda Durrer, Jorge Lomeli, Andrew Meredith, Farrell Shatswell and Mark Mulliner.
The Tehama District Fairgrounds are located at 670 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff.
For more information about the fair, including ticket purchase and schedule go online to tehamadistrictfair.com or call 530-529-3476.