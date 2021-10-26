Art-lovers are once again in for a wonderful visual experience as artists display their latest creations in this year's 19th annual Downtown Red Bluff ArtWalk, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and 10 a.m. –3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council (TCAC).
"It's an opportunity to have a personal conversation with the artists and show support for the local businesses who have fought to survive through the pandemic," said artist Toni Gaylord, TCAC Board Member and Artwalk Chairman.
Over 20 participating businesses will be showcasing individual artists or local groups of artists' works. Some artists will be creating art live or giving musical performances during the Friday night event. Look for the Purple ArtWalk banners outside the participating businesses.
There will be an assortment of art forms from traditional to modern paintings, illustrating art, photography, glass blowing, woodworking and ceramic art pieces. In addition to the art, refreshments will be offered at many of the venues.
Art for all ages will include amazing art by students at two of the venues. Other featured groups are the Red Bluff Art Association and the Tehama County Photo Club.
Be prepared to get a first look at the Wild Art Horses being unveiled at one of the venues. These life-sized art pieces have been painted by the Tehama Creatives artists. They've been purchased by local business owners and community members and will soon be on public display throughout Red Bluff.
Saturday's ArtWalk from 10 a.m.- 3p.m. is Family Day. In addition to a more leisurely and relaxed day enjoying the art, there will be activities for all ages.
The Main Event Gallery at 710 Main Street, is inviting residents to stop by and add creative touches to their sidewalk's public chalk art display.
The public will also find a "Donate and Take" art sale in the back parking lot of the Gallery. The Arts Council has many donated pieces of art, prints, cards, art supplies and books, providing an opportunity to afford original art for a donation.
Although entry into the venues is free, visitors can support and show appreciation to the Tehama County Art Council by purchasing extra bonus ArtWalk tickets at $15 each, for which they will receive a detailed ArtWalk Map including all the participating locations and their artists, plus coupons to be utilized at various business for a value of $50.
Tickets will be available prior to the ArtWalk at the Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff, 11a.m.-5p.m., Thursday-Saturday., or stop by the Gallery first for tickets the evening of the event, Friday, November 5. Ticket holders will receive their wristbands for the event.
For more information go online to www.evenbrite.com to purchase tickets in advance. For additional information email tcacarts@gmail.org.