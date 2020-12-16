APRIL
911 emergency system upgrade
The Corning Police Department upgraded its 911 system making it possible for dispatch to locate an emergency call from a cell phone to within five meters of its location.
The upgrade was provided through RapidSOS, at no cost to the police department.
“Providing the service free of charge is made possible through our commercial partnership with data providers that enable us to do this for departments,” said Keith Viveiros, ENP, RapidSOS public safety customer success manager. “Companies like Apple, Uber, and more, who send data through our Clearinghouse to PSAP's. Our value to them comes through access to our vast network of over 4,000 9-1-1 centers across the country. It takes a commercial provider years to build that kind of network while we can offer it instantly.”
Tom Watson, the department's Administrative Services officer, said the value of the service to the community and the department is enormous.
Tehama County Junior Livestock Fair goes virtual
Although the Tehama District Fair has been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fair's Board of Directors has decided the Junior Livestock Auction portion of the event will go on – virtually.
The Board decided the auction would take place May 16-17, however, if by them the coronavirus stay-home order has been lifted, the auction will be in person as before.
“However, I doubt that will be the case, not unless a miracle happens,” said Fair Manager Mandy Staley.
The Board has also appointed a livestock adhoc committee to make recommendations regarding specific details.
“We have to do all we can to help and support all of the youth who have been raising animals in preparation for this auction,” Board Pres. Shanna Long said.
Corning teen killed in crash
A single vehicle crash on Corning Road took the life of 19-year-old Chad Torres during the early morning hours April 19.
It appear Torres was driving a 2001 Honda Civic east on Corning Road when he went onto the graveled shoulder as he entered a curve near Freeman Schoolhouse Road around 3 a.m., reported the California Highway Patrol.
As the Honda came back onto the roadway it overturned and Torres, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car, CHP said.
Torres was pronounced dead at the crash by medical personnel.
Driving under the influence was suspected as a cause of the accident.
Corning men shot in double homicide
The two Corning men were shot and killed in a double homicide at Thomas Creek in Richfield on Thursday, April 30.
Edgar Alejandro Villa Valencia, 22, was shot around 8 p.m. while swimming at the creek with a group of family and friends. He was transported by family members to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The body of Juan Manuel Valencia Vargas, 20, was located in Thomas Creek as sheriff's detectives where investigating the shooting of Valencia.
According to the Tehama County Coroner's Office, both men died from gunshot wounds to the torso.
Sheriff's detectives continue to investigate the shootings that occurred in the area of the Thomas Creek Bridge on Highway 99W north of Sonoma Avenue.
MAY
COVID testing starts in Corning
Public testing for COVID-19 will take place in Corning starting May 18, said Tehama County Public Health Supervising Nurse Michelle Schmidt during a press conference on coronavirus and the county's response.
The testing started on Tuesday, April 5 at the Red Bluff Community Center and will continue there for two weeks before moving to a yet-to-be announced site in Corning.
“Tehama County has received 250 negative lab results and the one positive result who died as a result of complications of COVID-19,” Schmidt said.
Suspect named in double homicide
An arrest warrant has been issued for Roberto Villa Valencia, 27, of Corning as the Tehama County Sheriff's Office continues the investigation into a double homicide at the Thomas Creek Bridge near Highway 99W north of Sonoma Avenue in Richfield on April 30.
Valencia is being sought by the sheriff's office as a suspect the shooting death of Juan Manuel Vargas, 20, of Corning. Valencia is not a suspect in the shooting death shot of Edgar Alejandro Villa Valencia, 22, of Corning, who was also killed at the creek incident.
A high-risk search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Corning on Thursday, May 6. During the search agents located and recovered evidence related to the shootings, including a firearm believed to be used in Vargas' death.
Tehama County Junior Livestock results
This year's Tehama District Jr. Livestock Auction may not have been a record breaker, but for the 287 youth exhibitors who sold lambs, hogs, goats, rabbits and steers, the support shown by the community during the virtual sale was amazing.
“Thank you doesn't begin to express our gratitude to this community,” said Mandy Staley, Tehama District Fairgrounds manager. “To the buyers, exhibitors, leaders, volunteers, sponsors and staff, we are truly amazed by you through these crazy times.”
She reported the sale has brought in more than $600,000 with $140,000 in add ons and more coming in by the hour.
With the impact of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order, the sale couldn't be live as normally, but had to go online virtual with the 4-H, FFA, and independent youth exhibitors each providing a 60-90 second video of themselves and their animals. Those videos were used for judging the top youths and their livestock.
Los Molinos couple attacked, killed identified
The identities of the 88-year-old woman stabbed to death, and her husband, who was also stabbed in their Los Molinos home, have been released by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
Loreen May Severs was killed when stabbed once in the upper torso just before 7:46 a.m., Saturday, May 23, at 25267 Josephine Ave., reported the sheriff's office. Stabbed in the neck was 91-year-old Homer Glenn Severs, who was able to leave the residence and go next door to the residence of his nephew, Frank, who called 911 for help.
Homer Severs was taken by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico where he underwent emergency surgery and listed in critical condition.
JUNE
Corning High School graduation
It is improbable that anyone taking part in this year's Corning and Centennial high schools' graduation ceremonies will ever forget the unique circumstances surrounding the experience. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremonies took place at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Amphitheater in drive-in movie fashion, with cars, holding gowned graduates, parked in rows facing the stage listening to the events on their vehicle's radios.
On the stage was a podium from which speeches were given and graduates' names called out. Graduates stood in front of their vehicles as a member of the Corning Union High School District Board handed them each a diploma – no handshakes or hugs allowed in compliance with COVID-19 requirements.
Each step of each ceremony was displayed on the amphitheater's two giant movie screens for all to see.
Summer starts with heatwave
The summer of 2020, which rang in Saturday, started with a major heatwave in the Upper Sacramento Valley, adding to the sweat of COVID-19 worries and racial riots across the nation.
Temperatures well above 100 degrees F. throughout the week, predicted to reach 110 tomorrow, Friday, June 26, resulted in Tehama County Emergency Operations Center to issue a heat warning and open a cooling location weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S. Jackson St., Red Bluff.